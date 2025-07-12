Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,390 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after acquiring an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

