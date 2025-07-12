Greenleaf Trust Sells 32,722 Shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,722 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MNA stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20.

About NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

