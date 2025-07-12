Greenleaf Trust Has $762,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

