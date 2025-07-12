Greenleaf Trust Has $740,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in ResMed by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

NYSE RMD opened at $254.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

