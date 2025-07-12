Greenleaf Trust Has $584,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

