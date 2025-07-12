Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.8%

GPK stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 69.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.