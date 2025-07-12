Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,004.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 768,612 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.