GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,860,826.04. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

