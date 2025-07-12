Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Shares Up 25.6% – Here’s What Happened

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 621,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average daily volume of 94,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Geomega Resources Stock Up 25.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

