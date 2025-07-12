Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded at Arete Research

Arete Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $12,332,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

