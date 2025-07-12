GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Barclays

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.38.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $538.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.87 and a 200 day moving average of $389.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $546.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in GE Vernova by 16.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.