GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up about 2.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.38.

Shares of GEV opened at $538.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $546.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.56.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

