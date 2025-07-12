GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.98 ($3.94) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.18). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.20), with a volume of 564,295 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GB Group
GB Group Stock Performance
GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.50 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. Equities analysts predict that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GB Group news, insider David ward bought 10,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($31,701.07). 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GB Group Company Profile
GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.
For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.
