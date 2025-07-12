Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.