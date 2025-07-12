Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,610,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,986,000 after buying an additional 1,537,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,407,000 after buying an additional 1,368,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,398,000 after buying an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

CGGR opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

