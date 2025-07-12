Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

