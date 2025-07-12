Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,370 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

