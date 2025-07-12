Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 3,303 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,285,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,110,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,470,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,442,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25,926.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 280,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 755.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 237,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4%

MLPX stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.