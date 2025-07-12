Fulcrum Equity Management Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.