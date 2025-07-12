Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 149 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.73.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

