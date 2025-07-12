FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 214 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $937.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,008.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $960.59. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

