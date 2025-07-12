FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 41,133.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

