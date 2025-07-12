FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 138,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.08.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

