FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $360.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.74 and its 200-day moving average is $313.67. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.