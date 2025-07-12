FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 279 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.47.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $302.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

