Forum Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

