Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Get Fortive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Down 0.8%

FTV stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. Fortive has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 114.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.