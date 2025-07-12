Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $112.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

