Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after buying an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.