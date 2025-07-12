Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $12.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,953,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

