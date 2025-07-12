First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 48,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

