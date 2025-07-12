Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.88 and traded as high as $52.41. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 30,287,389 shares.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
