Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.88 and traded as high as $52.41. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 30,287,389 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.