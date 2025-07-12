Financial Review: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, indicating that its share price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RTCORE alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and MultiPlan”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MultiPlan $930.62 million 0.83 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.47

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RTCORE and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 0.00 MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 44.88%. Given MultiPlan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84%

Summary

RTCORE beats MultiPlan on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

(Get Free Report)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.