Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

