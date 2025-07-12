Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.12 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.20). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 17,896 shares changing hands.
Feedback Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.47.
About Feedback
Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Feedback
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.