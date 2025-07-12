Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.