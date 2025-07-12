Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

EXE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

EXE opened at $105.57 on Friday. Expand Energy has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

