EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $175,182.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 16,296 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $175,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,348,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,494,945.25. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,204 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $87,782.80.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,789 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $47,985.78.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,711 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $197,504.22.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $42,367.05.

On Monday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 20,045 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,630.20.

On Thursday, May 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,425 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $14,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,272 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,333.60.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,803 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $107,597.88.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,381 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $15,218.62.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $260,319.94.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.05. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 919.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

