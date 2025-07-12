Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 248 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.73, for a total transaction of $89,213.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,353,028.24. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $343.33 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
