Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,464.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 19.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.09. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.