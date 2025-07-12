Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 27.02% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $58,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 529.8% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

