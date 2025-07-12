Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $55.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $55,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,374,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $202.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.93. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.