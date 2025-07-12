Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline Sells 45,006 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 45,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.68, for a total value of C$2,550,940.08.

Michael Bennett Medline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Michael Bennett Medline sold 45,474 shares of Empire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.89, for a total value of C$2,541,541.86.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Bennett Medline sold 44,508 shares of Empire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.19, for a total value of C$2,456,396.52.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$56.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.85. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$35.05 and a 52 week high of C$57.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

