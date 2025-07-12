Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $7.41. Emergent Biosolutions shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1,052,154 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $398.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $49,417.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,431 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.30. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 638,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 313.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 833,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 631,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 444,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 198.9% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 627,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 417,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

