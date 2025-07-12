Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE ESI opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,056 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 101.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,026,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,680,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 505,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

