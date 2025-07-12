Edith Morgan Flatley Sells 1,000 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.48. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $246.12 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

