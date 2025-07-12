DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $12.06. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 498,168 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
