DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $12.06. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 498,168 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,042,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

