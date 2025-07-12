dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.13 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 73.01 ($0.98). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.03), with a volume of 512,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.13.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

