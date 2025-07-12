dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.13 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 73.01 ($0.98). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.03), with a volume of 512,265 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Stock Up 0.8%
dotdigital Group Company Profile
Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.