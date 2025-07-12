Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$1.80. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 600 shares.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 26.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.06.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

