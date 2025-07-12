Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,422,000 after purchasing an additional 336,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

